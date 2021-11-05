Sabah have to win after two losses

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Sabah FC must win when they host Kelantan FC at the Likas Stadium this evening.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee described the meeting against Kelantan FC as very important as it will ensure the Rhinos qualify for the next stage in the TM Malaysia Cup 2021 campaign.

Sabah FC players must put aside the two consecutive defeats against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and stay focused for today’s match.

“So far, opportunity is still open (for all teams) and what is important right now is to improve our performance and our position (in the table), and win against Kelantan FC.

“We lost twice in a row to JDT. At that time we also gave opportunity to our young players to gain experience and exposure,” said Kim Swee in a statement yesterday.

According to Kim Swee, with the exposure and experience of playing against one of the best teams in the country, JDT, the young players could learn something from the match.

“We hope the young players who are given the opportunity to play again in tomorrow’s match (today) will give their all as we are currently out with a couple of key players due to injuries,” he said.

Among the players injured are Park Taesu, Nazirul Naim and Dendy Lowa Rawilson Batuil.

Kim Swee said he hoped whoever chosen for the match will do their job to ensure Sabah FC collect three points against Kelantan FC.

“We really hope that some of the key players can recover and be able to play full time and ensure that three points belong to Sabah FC,” he said.