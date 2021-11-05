Sabah to move to Phase 4 of National Recovery Plan on Nov 8, says Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Sabah will move to Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) on Monday, said Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel.

“Sabah has qualified to move to Phase 4, National Recovery Plan with effect from November 8,” he said in a tweet today.

“Although more restrictions would be lifted under Phase 4, please continue to observe all standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he stressed.

Sabah has qualified to move to Phase 4, National Recovery Plan with effect from 08/11/21. Sabah layak beralih ke Fasa 4, Pelan Pemulihan Negara berkuatkuasa 08 Nobember 2021. Although more restrictions would be lifted under Phase 4, please continue to observe all SOPs. — Masidi Manjun (@MasidiM) November 5, 2021

Under Phase 4 of the NRP, all economic sectors can operate at full capacity with health protocols in place.

Sabah entered Phase 3 of the NRP on Oct 18.

According to the CovidNow portal, a total of 2,253,868 people in Sabah had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of 11.59pm yesterday.

The state recorded 271 new Covid-19 cases yesterday.