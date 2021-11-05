Safety, fairness, integrity concerns for state polls, says PKR Sarawak

BINTULU (Nov 5): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak is deeply concerned about the safety, fairness, and integrity of the looming 12th state election, which would likely be held before Christmas 2021, said Jame Stephen.

The PKR Sarawak leadership council (MPN) communication director claimed the timing of the lifting of the Emergency shows Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has failed to prioritise the health of the nation and the democratic right of Undi18 youth to participate in the election process.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel.

“With Covid-19 cases still high in Sarawak, Keadilan Sarawak would like to know what steps the government is taking to ensure compliance with the election standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“What steps are being taken to call the population for booster shots and why can’t the elections be held in the first quarter of 2022 when the booster vaccine programme would have been rolled out, and 600,000 new voters will also be eligible to vote alongside the youth through Undi-18?” he asked in a statement.

Jame opined it is clear the Sarawak government is aware of the dangers of polls now as shown by the recent construction of Covid-19 field hospitals by the army in preparation for new infections, admissions, and rising mortality rates, including breakthrough cases where fully vaccinated patients have succumbed to Covid-19.

“It appears that these temporary hospitals were built in anticipation of a state election that would see thousands of new cases caused as a result of voters gathering together, including political parties, their members, and the government machinery to comply with the interests of a very privileged few, who want to see their mandate renewed immediately,” he claimed.

He said PKR welcomes the implementation of Undi-18, where the right to vote has been granted to those aged 18 from Dec 31.

“Updates to the electoral roll include a total of 665,543 Sarawakian youth and new voters, representing an increase of 54.5 per cent of the total voters in Sarawak compared to the 14th general election have now been automatically registered on the electoral roll.

“However, the electoral roll update still needs to be gazetted and these new voters cannot vote if an election is held this year. Democracy is an ideal to be cherished by all citizens and youth participation should continue and be encouraged,” said Jame.

He claimed to hold the election before the implementation of Undi 18 and before Christmas Eve shows Abang Johari is in a rush to get re-elected before those aged 18 to 20 have a chance to cast their ballots.

“What would their opinions be of a man who is in the highest political office in the state, and is preparing to hold elections before the implementation of Undi18?

“There will be many more elections in the future, including local elections. The state government should therefore aim to enfranchise all Sarawak youth and hold the election after the booster vaccination programme,” he said.

He added only through good stewardship can this be done in a careful, calm, and managed manner.

“Keadilan welcomes the state election but not at the expense of our young voters, the sick, and the aged for a renewed mandate. Citizens should be protected first and exercise their right to vote at a safe and secure time for the interests of all,” he said.

He pointed out that as on the ground campaigning would likely be disallowed, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which controls mainstream media news outlets, would have an unfair advantage.

Jame said around 50 per cent of Sarawakians live in rural settings where internet access is very limited and campaigning remotely via social media is extremely challenging.

He pointed out without widespread stable broadband access, remote election campaigning would make a mockery of the democratic process.

He also called for opposition parties to be given equal access to mainstream media platforms, including printed press and television.