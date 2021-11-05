Sarawak International Festival Music, Arts Nov 20, 21

KUCHING (Nov 5): With gradual reopening around the world, events are making a comeback including Sarawak International Festival Music and Arts (Sifma) from the Land of the Hornbills.

The hybrid event by the Festival of Arts will be held Nov 20 and 21 here with Live virtual broadcast at www.SIFMA.com.my.

Sifma is focusing on reviving music and arts on the world stage with communities around the globe coming together including renowned dancers, conductors, choirs, singers and artists from Russia, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

Locals in the festival will be Sarawak Chinese Ensemble led by Kenwy Ho, director of Kenwy Music and Arts Academy and Karya Terindah Performing Arts (KTPA) from Kuching.

Sifma will feature two segments over the two-day hybrid event. ‘Let’s Talk’ segment will give audience the chance to listen to inspirational stories and advice from professionals and enthusiasts in the music and arts community.

‘Be A Host’ segment invites audience to enjoy watching the festival Live virtual showcase with friends and family via a watch party hosted virtually from anywhere in the world. Create personal themes or styles to have great fun with loved ones and stand to win great prizes.

Sifma by The Festival of Arts is organised by International Music House (IMH) Kuching and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MTAC) Sarawak and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB).

Register now to book your virtual seats for this festival at www.SIFMA.com.my.

For more information, drop an email to [email protected] For registration of tickets, go to [email protected]; partnership go to [email protected] and submission for ‘Let’s Talk’ go to [email protected]