Sarawak’s Covid-19 situation now worse than when Emergency was proclaimed – See

MIRI (Nov 5): It is a misconception to say that the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak now has improved since the Emergency was proclaimed in the state on August 2, said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

He explained in a statement that when the Emergency in the state was proclaimed on that day, there were 411 cases statewide, whereas the number of positive cases recorded over this past week, from October 29 to November 4, were 566, 646, 616, 478, 528, 540 and 527 daily – all above the 411 cases recorded on August 2.

“In comparison of the monthly aggregates, there were 11,822 positive cases recorded from July 3 to August 2, while there were 26,354 cases recorded from October 5 to November 4. The coronavirus situation is worse now than it was three months ago.

“It is therefore clearly a mistaken belief and misrepresentation that the coronavirus situation has improved, compared with the time the Emergency was proclaimed,” said See in a statement today.

“On November 3, His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to lift or revoke the Proclamation of Emergency for Sarawak after His Majesty had granted an audience and discussed the pertinent matter with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“In the press statement issued from the Palace, the Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini said that the consent was granted by the King to uphold democracy and return the power to the people to elect and form a new state government.

“However, the chief palace officer explained that it is a complicated and difficult decision to make as the King had expressed concern over the risk of Covid-19 case spike should the state election be called, that His Majesty stressed that the safety and wellbeing of the people should be given priority and placed above political and personal interest,” See said.

He said the coming Sarawak election would be of enormous significance as it will showcase how the authorities would overcome two major challenges in upholding the integrity of the parliamentary democratic electoral process, and the legitimacy of the elected next Sarawak government.

Even the Election Commission (EC) was in a dilemma on how the elections may be conducted under this circumstance which was not only unique in Sarawak, he said.

In Melaka, on the eve of nomination scheduled for November 8 and polling on 20 November, the EC has yet to come out with a clear requisite standard operating procedure (SOP).

This, See said, has raised the doubt that the EC may adopt the decision of the Ministry of Health to ban any and all activities related to political gatherings and events throughout the Melaka state election period, from October 24 to November 27.

“It is believed that all activities related to political gatherings and events will be banned throughout the Sarawak state election period,” he added.

“By prohibiting all activities related to political gatherings and events, which has never happened in Malaysia, it represents a frontal attack on the integrity of our parliamentary democratic electoral process. It will be near impossible for political parties and candidates to introduce and propagate their political ideals, views and aspirations to the electorates.

“While we took cognizance that the Sarawak State Assembly needs to be dissolved after its terms had ended, the haste in persuading the King to revoke and lift the emergency proclaimed over Sarawak before its term has lapsed therefore raised questions that the state government has deliberately evaded the Undi18 voters which totaled 665,723 which definitely will impact the electoral results,” said See.

See, who is a Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Presidential Council member, again reminded that voters’ turnout in an election was an important indicator of the strength of democracy and a barometer to gauge the level of confidence in the government and a test for its legitimacy.

“By avoiding the 665,723 Undi18 voters, one-third of the eligible voters are muzzled and their wishes and constitutional rights suppressed.

“With the concern over the threats posed by the coronavirus and the fact that we are heading into the monsoon season, many commentators and analysts are already predicting that the voters’ turnout will likely shrunken by a further 20 per centum.

“The legitimacy of the elected next Sarawak government will take a huge beating if only a-third or less of the Sarawakian population turn out to vote for it.

“But it is up to us Sarawakians to make our voice heard, through the ballot papers. We need a high turnout to provide a radical shock to the status quo, thus enabling the realisation of a better future for Sarawak,” he said.