Scary start to the day as house porch in Bintulu catches fire

BINTULU (Nov 5): It was a terrifying beginning to the day for three residents of a house in Taman Jasmin, Jalan Tun Hussein Onn today as their house porch somehow caught fire.

However, all three managed to escape safely.

The fire also spread to the car porch of a neighbouring house but nobody was at home at the time.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, a report on the fire was received at 6.07am.

“The commander of operations reported that the fire affected the front portion of the two houses, that is, at the porch.

“Two cars in one of the houses were razed. The other house had one car burnt,” said a spokesman in a statement.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after 20 minutes.

By 7.01am, the fire was completely put out and the operation ended.

The cause of the fire and losses incurred have yet to be determined.