SESB replacing old meter readers from this month

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) will be replacing old meter readers at premises throughout Sabah and Labuan in stages.

Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Idris Mohd Noor said while the replacement work is being undertaken, the electricity supply to the premises will be disrupted for about five to 10 minutes.

The replacement of the electromechanical meters to electronic meters will be implemented under the Ops Usang programme involving about 9,000 meters (first and third phases) which are more than 15 years old.

Idris said that the operation will be implemented in early November 2021 starting from Kota Kinabalu, Papar, Kota Belud, Tuaran, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna, Tawau, Tenom, Keningau, Beaufort and Labuan Federal Territory.

The replacement is conducted to ensure all energy users can have accurate record and is systematic.

Idris said that the cost of installation will be borne by SESB and the replacement will be carried out during workdays and weekends after securing an appointment with users.

Clients that are involved will be informed in a written notice before the meter change is carried out and the meter replacement work will be carried out by SESB appointed contractors who are required to bring along a letter to attest that they are representing SESB when carrying out the work.

He said that the contractors are disallowed from entering the customers’ premises if the gates are locked, hence an appointment is fixed beforehand.

For further information, customers can call 15454.