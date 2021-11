Six army staff charged with killing workmate

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Six army personnel will stand trial in the High Court here on March 7 – 11 next year for a joint charge of killing their 26-year-old workmate last year.

Mohamad Zaki Gusam, 27, Mohd Farhan Mohd Fudzi, 27, Mohamad Faeszudin Mohamad Jaes, 30, Mohammad Hasrul Faiz Mustaffa, 30, Mohd Borhan Zakaria, 28, and Muhammad Nazri Mohd Kahar, 25, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code before Justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad.

The indictment provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

The accused had allegedly murdered Muhammad Faiz Harun, 26, at Mapan-Mapan Post, Kampung Mapan-Mapan in Pitas between 1am and 2.30am on March 22, 2020.

All of them will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of their case.

The prosecution will produce 10 witnesses to testify against the accused.

Mohamad Zaki and Mohd Farhan were represented by counsel Hamid Ismail while the other four accused persons were defended by counsel Ram Singh.