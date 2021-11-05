SUPP has names to field, says sec-gen

MIRI (Nov 5): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has identified the candidates to contest the upcoming 12th Sarawak state election, said its secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting today.

Ting said that there have been discussions conducted by SUPP to nominate candidates who will be given the party’s mandate to contest the Sarawak election, which is expected to be held in the near future.

“Yes, we already have names of candidates. But let the party president (Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian) (to make the announcement),” he told Bernama briefly here today.

He said this when met while attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the Holy Spirit Church in Bandar Baru Permyjaya, which was officiated by Sarawak Transport Minister, Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, who is also SUPP vice-president.

On Oct 24, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, was reported to have said that the coalition would contest all 82 constituencies in the polls.

GPS comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), SUPP and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

In the 11th Sarawak state election, SUPP contested 13 seats and won seven seats in the Senadin, Batu Kawa, Batu Kitang, Simanggang, Repok, Meradong and Piasau state constituencies. – Bernama