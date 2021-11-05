S’wak CM promises election to be held with all necessary SOPs in place (Video)

KUCHING (Nov 5): The Sarawak government has engaged with health authorities and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the 12th state election will be conducted in a safe manner, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said while the people of Sarawak’s right to choose their own government is safeguarded, their health and safety is paramount.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel.

“Therefore, in coming to this decision (to have the Emergency lifted) we have had careful and constant engagement with the health authorities and other stakeholders in order for the election to be held with all the necessary standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

“And the rate of Covid-19 vaccination has achieved a level which would be acceptable by the authorities for the election to be conducted safely,” he said during a special press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here today.

Abang Johari said the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) was dissolved effective Wednesday, following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent to revoke the proclamation of Emergency.

“Having been advised that legal and public safety and health consideration have been put in place, and in compliance with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent to revoke the proclamation of Emergency after consultation with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of the State of Sarawak, and in accordance with Article 21(2) ot the Constitution of the State of Sarawak read together with Section 3(3) of the Ordinance, the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak has proclaimed that the Dewan Undangan Negeri is dissolved with effect from Nov 3,” he said.

On all election-related matters, Abang Johari said the Election Commission would decide and make an announcement in due time.