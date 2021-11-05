Uggah issues clarion call for PBB grassroots to prepare for polls, warns of new challenges

DEBAK (Nov 5): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) grassroots leaders and supporters have been told to make preparations for the coming 12th state election, which will be full of new challenges.

In making the call, PBB deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas pointed out the election would be held when the state is still facing restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For instance, we will not be able to hold any mass gathering for campaigning purposes like we used to do.

“We will have to rely on the social media platforms, video conferencing, and others to get our message to the voters. Thus, we need to have good presentation skills and all the latest information on the government’s policies and plans to disseminate to the people in order to win their support,” he said during a dialogue at Rumah Legum, Serugup here yesterday.

Uggah said there would also be standard operating procedures (SOP), which would be decided by the Health Ministry and Election Commission.

“Whatever they are, we have to abide by them for the sake of everyone,” he said.

He opined voters in Saribas would again support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“The people of Saribas have always been very supportive of the government in past elections.

“I believe they will remain the same this coming election as they still need more development and progress,” he said.

During the function, he announced government grants totalling RM128,000 for a flood mitigation project, a farm road, as well as for the village security and development committee and women’s bureau.

In his speech, Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam said the people should give the mandate back to GPS.

“The state GPS government is a government of local leaders from local political parties. As we are all aware, it is still working very hard to claim back the state’s rights under the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963), which have been eroded over the years.

“Our chief minister and members of his Cabinet too have done much to bring more development and progress. They are certainly in the position to do even more. As such, they deserve our every support through the ballot papers. Let us again give all GPS candidates the opportunity and time to achieve even greater things for the state. We can do this by voting for all of them,” he said.