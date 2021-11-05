Upgrade Water Department – Ongkili

KOTA MARUDU (Nov 5): Lack of manpower is the reason behind the poor management of water issues here, Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili was told on Friday.

As such, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) stressed that it was time to upgrade the Water Department to ensure there is enough clean water supply to meet the demands in the district.

“I was told that there is just one-third of manpower in the Kota Marudu Water Department, where out of the required 150 staff, only 44 are stationed to manage the office here, servicing 75,169 consumers here through the Bandau, Simpangan and Kg Gana water treatment plants.

“It is time to change and upgrade the office operations so there will be no more complaints over water disruptions and supply in Kota Marudu.

“It is sad that water shortage and disruptions have become part and parcel of the dwellers life in the district,” said Ongkili.

Speaking after a briefing by the district water and sewerage departments, the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament also said that apart from the lack of manpower, the poor water supply is also due to broken, damaged and old pipes, as well as rundown machines.

Ongkili disclosed that the situation in Kota Marudu is just the tip of the iceberg, where water management is given low priority.

“Many districts are under served, and people are forced to drink substandard water. Time to move up, in line with the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s Sabah Maju Jaya slogan,” he said.

He noted that several upgrading works have been planned under the 12th Malaysia Plan to ensure Kota Maruduians can enjoy sufficient and clean water supplies in the future.

Also present were Assistant Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister and Matunggong Assemblywoman, Datuk Julita Majungki; Assistant Agriculture and Fisheries Minister and Tandek Assemblyman Hendrus Anding; and Kota Marudu District Officer Alexander Yong.