(Video) Abg Jo: Using Emergency to cling to power would betray oath to uphold Sarawak Constitution

KUCHING (Nov 5): Continuing to hold on to power when the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s mandate had expired would be a betrayal of its oath to preserve and protect the Sarawak State Constitution, said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Chief Minister said the GPS government’s decision to seek the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent to lift the Emergency, which paved way for the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), was in line with the spirit and intent of preserving the Constitution.

He pointed out that if the Emergency in Sarawak had not been further proclaimed until Feb 2 next year by Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the DUN would have been dissolved by June 7 as required by the State Constitution.

“When members of my government and I were appointed, we made the solemn oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the State of Sarawak and the Federal Constitution.

“It is in this spirit and intent that we have consulted with and advised the Yang di-Pertua Negeri to seek the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent to terminate earlier the proclamation of Emergency in accordance with Section 2(2) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (Sarawak) Ordinance 2021,” he told a special press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here today.

Abang Johari stressed without the further proclamation of the Emergency in Sarawak until Feb 2 next year, the GPS government would no longer have the people’s mandate, which was given in 2016, to govern.

“In order to hold true to our oath to preserve and protect the Constitution of the State of Sarawak and the Federal Constitution and safeguard the rights of the people to choose their own government, the GPS government feels that it would be a betrayal to that oath if the GPS government were to hang on to power under the veil of a state of emergency whereas the people’s mandate to govern had expired,” he stated.

He pointed out the King on Aug 2 further proclaimed the Emergency in Sarawak until Feb 2 next year due to the threat to public health caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the proclamation, he said the 12th state election, which was to be held upon the dissolution of DUN on June 7 under the State Constitution, was further postponed until the Emergency was no longer in force.

He added once the Emergency is lifted, the state election is to be held within 60 days thereafter.

“This is to guarantee that the right of the people of Sarawak to democratically elect their government in line with parliamentary democratic practices is protected.

“Section 2(2) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (Sarawak) Ordinance 2021, however, provides that the operation of the proclamation of emergency may be terminated earlier by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after consultation with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of the State of Sarawak,” he said.