Young driver killed in head-on collision at Jln Kota Samarahan-Mambong

KUCHING (Nov 5): A 23-year-old driver perished after he was involved in a head-on collision with another car at KM12 Jalan Kota Samarahan-Mambong around 7.20pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the deceased as Aaron Bong Ze Kiong from Mile 17 Jalan Kuching-Serian.

“The deceased was heading towards Mile 15 from Kota Samarahan when he met with the accident,” Alexson said in a statement today.

Bong was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital.

He added the driver of the other vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Petra Jaya, only suffered light injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In an unrelated accident, a 34-year-old motorcyclist died after he rear-ended a lorry at Jalan Padeh, Betong around 6.45pm yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Joe Bamuka from Kampung Munggu Ai, Simunjan.

“The lorry was parked at the side of the road as it was believed to be experiencing mechanical problems,” said Alexson.

Joe was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel from Betong Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police seized both vehicles for further inspection by the authorities.