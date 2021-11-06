3Q21: A bull and bear debate across equity markets

IN the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), the equities market was performed rather mixed as the resurgence of delta variant threatened the economy’s recovery pace, especially in the Asian countries, dampening the market sentiment toward the equity market.

Against the backdrop of China’s regulation crackdown, the possibility of an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike, and the resurgence of a new virus variant, the global equity market was affected significantly while performing relatively flat in 3Q21.

With that being said, a vast divergence in terms of the fund performances could still be observed, where some of the markets were managed to deliver stellar returns during this challenging time.

In this article, we look to review and discuss the top and bottom-performing equity funds and the factors contributing to these results.

Overall equity fund returns in 3Q21

On our platform, there are total 269 equity funds that are available for investors as of September 30, 2021. In detail, a total of 135 (50.2 per cent) funds recorded a positive return while the remainders (49.8 per cent) posted negative returns in 3Q21.

On average, these equity funds ended up the quarter with a return of minus 0.1 per cent.

In our previous update of equity funds performance in 2Q21, Malaysian equities were the worst performing market among the markets under our coverage, where all the bottom 10 performing funds were Malaysia-related funds.

However, the table had turned in 3Q21, where the top 10 performing funds in the period are packed mainly by the Malaysian funds.

While the global economy was recovering from the pandemic, Malaysia had decided to reimplement a fresh nationwide lockdown starting in June amid the third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia.

As a result, the stricter measures have halted the entire economy while only some essential services and economic sectors are allowed to remain operating within this period.

On top of that, political instability in the month of August also weighed on the local equity market, leading to a more significant outflow of capital. With that, the Malaysian equity market suffered a massive dump from both global and local investors before it rebounded near the end of August.

By the end of August 2021, the outflow of foreign capital over the past year has started to reverse, especially after the official announcement of a new prime minister and his decision to keep the current cabinet, signaling much-needed political stability.

Thereupon, the bipartisan pact signed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s coalition and the main opposition bloc had also further calmed the frayed investor’s nerves amid political instability.

On the other side, the country’s rapid vaccination rates have also led to a gradual reopening of economic activity. In addition, the government allowed the particular non-essential sector to operate, despite the number of virus cases remaining high.

Against the backdrop of relaxing lockdown measures, such a move has paved the way to regaining investor confidence toward the Malaysian stock market. With the combined tailwinds, the Malaysian equity market managed to end 3Q21 with a slight positive gain of 0.34 per cent.

An unstoppable upward trend in the local tech sector

With the wind of digitalisation and the emergence of technologies across the globe continuing to blow, the local tech sector remained as the top-performing sector in 3Q21 despite the market turbulent amid China regulation crackdown and Evergrande’s crisis.

In fact, most local tech players are semiconductors linked from upstream to downstream. With that, the local tech sector has benefited from the global shortage of auto semiconductors sparked by the shutdown of chip factories during the resurgence of Covid-19, as well as globe acceleration in digitalisation.

As a result, we could observe that the funds with significant exposure into the technology sector have rather performed well and recorded a decent return in Q3 2021, See Table 3.

As we advance, we believe the local tech sector will continue outperforming in the upcoming quarters and is unlikely to stop anytime soon, backed by the tailwinds that chip demand remains robust and global digitalisation efforts are expected to accelerate further.