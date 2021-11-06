Abg Jo: PBB to meet first before finalising candidates for state polls

KUCHING (Nov 6): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will meet first before finalising its candidates for the 12th State Election, said its president Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I haven’t called for the meeting. Just wait, don’t be ‘gago gilak’ (too busybody),” he told reporters at Sebuyau today.

He made this comment when asked by reporters on whether the incumbents for Sebuyau, Asajaya, Sadong Jaya and Simunjan will be retained for the election, which would be called anytime now.

The incumbents for those four seats are Datuk Julaihi Narawi for Sebuyau, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (Asajaya), Aidel Lariwoo (Sadong Jaya) and Awla Dris (Simunjan).

The 12th State Election must be held within these 60 days after the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) with effect from Nov 3 following the lifting of Emergency in Sarawak.

Abang Johari, who is Chief Minister, was in Sebuyau for briefing of projects currently implemented by Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA).

He had said at a press conference on Nov 5 on the dissolution of the DUN that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had already agreed on the allocation of seats among its component parties.