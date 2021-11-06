Anwar confirms PH fielding two ex-Umno reps in Melaka

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 6): Pakatan Harapan will field two ex-Umno members — including a former chief minister — as candidates in the Melaka state election, with the two running in state seats allocated to PKR and Amanah, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

Anwar, who is both PH chairman and PKR president, said the two were Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Datuk Nor Azman Hassan.

“Datuk Seri Idris and Nor Azman will both contest under Pakatan Harapan, but the seat that was allocated is Keadilan’s seat, which means he is accepted as PKR.

“Nor Azman is contesting Amanah’s seat, but contesting under PH’s name,” he said during a virtual press conference to announce the list of candidates.

Later, when asked to clarify if both Idris and Nor Azman have joined PKR and Amanah respectively as party members or if they were merely being fielded in those seats, Anwar confirmed that they were now party members.

“They have joined, because that has been the understanding, that is the seat of the various parties they have joined. The important thing now is to make sure they represent PH,” he said. – MalayMail

