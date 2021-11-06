Association hopes China would assist Chinese education in Malaysia

SIBU (Nov 6): Chairman of The United Association of Private Chinese Secondary Schools Management Board Sibu Division, Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau hoped China would continue assisting the development of Chinese education in Malaysia.

The Consulate General Of The People’s Republic Of China in Kuching is currently helping with study aid, awards and application of teachers’ training course and any additional assistance would help develop Chinese education further, said Lau during a dialogue with

Zhaou Ting Tao, a representative from Confucius Institute during his visit here.

Accompanying Zhaou was University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) Confucius Institute dean Associate Professor Dr Wong Sing Sing.

According to Lau, Chinese education system in Malaysia is comprehensive with primary school up to to university levels, just like China, Macau, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

“Malaysia has 1,299 Chinese primary schools with about half a million pupils comprising 100,000 Bumiputra and another 80,000 Bumiputra pupils in Chinese private schools. Although United Education Certificates from these schools are not recognised in Malaysia, they accepted by 1,000 foreign universities.”

Lau hoped the Confucius Institute in Malaysia would strengthen its development here for posterity.