Budget 2022: A booster shot for the economy

THE much-anticipated Budget 2022 was announced on October 29, with the theme ‘Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Sejahtera’, which builds upon three key pillars: Strengthening Recovery, Building Resilience and Driving Reforms.

Budget 2022 has three main focus areas, the first being the rakyat’s well being, followed by resilient businesses and thirdly, a prosperous and sustainable economy.

Finance Minister Senator Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz revealed that taking into account the aspirations, dreams and needs of Keluarga Malaysia, and together with projected higher government revenue at RM234 billion in 2022, the government will maintain an expansionary budget.

“Budget 2022 will be the largest budget to-date, with an allocation of RM332.1 billion,” he said during the tabling of Budget 2022 in Parliament.

“From this allocation, the government will provide RM233.5 billion for operating expenditure, RM75.6 billion for development expenditure and RM23 billion under the Covid-19 Fund.

“A total of RM2 billion was also provided as contingency reserve advance warrant.

“Even with an expansionary budget in place, the fiscal deficit is projected to reduce to six per cent to gross domestic product (GDP) compared to a fiscal deficit of 6.5 per cent to GDP in 2021.”

Economist Wellian Wiranto of OCBC Treasury Research said that it was not surprising that Budget 2022 remained an expansionary budget given the need to boost the nascent economic recovery and the political compulsion ahead of a potential election next year.

“Indeed, at six per cent of GDP, the deficit is higher than the five to 5.5 per cent that we had in mind, signalling the government’s keenness in maximising whatever fiscal space it has on hand,” Wiranto said.

“Overall, the RM332.1 billion spending package is easily its largest on record. Without a requisite marked uptick in revenue – still no mention of GST, for one – the deficit is left wide.

“The government is calculating that a rapid uptick in growth, projected to be 5.5 to 6.5 per cent, would help make its numbers work.

“That was the strategy that it depended on last year, only to be upended by the pandemic. Hopefully, the same scenario would not recur.”

On the development expenditure, Wiranto noted that at RM75.6 billion, the projected amount for 2022 marked a significant uptick from RM62 billion in 2021, although a tad short of the RM80 billion that they thought would showcase its seriousness about the medium-term plan.

“Given such focus on the development expenditure in the five-year 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) – and talks about pushing it up to a total of RM400 billion over the period – we had assumed that the government would want to go big to show it is serious about it all.

“Alas, perhaps due to the tight fiscal reality in the near term, the government has opted to ‘go slower’ for now, leaving perhaps the uptick for later.

“Within the bucket, the budget is calling for a significant chunk of RM40.2 billion under the rubric of improving public infrastructure, on projects ranging from transportation such as the Rapid Transit System link and Pan Borneo Highway to the expansion of a port in Kuantan to an airport in Sandakan.

“Overall, the uptick in development expenditure – though more muted than expected – should help to juice up growth in the near term and lay the foundation for better connectivity across the country over the medium term.”

Meanwhile, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) viewed the overall Budget 2022 as broadly positive, given that it provides a holistic approach to rehabilitate Malaysia’s socio-economy.

“However, this came with a cost as the government is planning to introduce a one-off tax increase akin to a windfall tax, dubbed ‘Cukai Makmur’, which will moderate some of the expected benefit from a recovering economy,” MIDF Research opined.

Based on the research arm’s preliminary calculations, the ‘Cukai Makmur’ may result in an 11 per cent drop in the aggregate forecasted earnings of FBM KLCI constituents in 2022.

“While admitting that it would only be a one-off, we still expect negative market reaction to the special tax.

“We reduce our FBM KLCI end-2021 target to 1,650 points (from 1,700 points).”

Nevertheless, once the ‘Cukai Makmur’ have been priced in, MIDF Research expects that the market may resume its upward trajectory.

According to Bernama, World Bank senior economist Shakira Teh Sharifuddin commended some of the tax initiatives of Budget 2022, including the services tax on goods and delivery services, but warned that the overall amount generated might not be enough.

“The proposed one-off ‘cukai makmur’ or prosperity tax is also a good effort but the measure is only applicable for 2022 and does not provide a significant impact for the long term,” Shakira said during The Nation Post-Budget 2022 aired on BernamaTV on October 30.

Shakira said more sustainable or structured measures are needed when it comes to increasing the government’s revenue going forward.

“One of the challenges for Budget 2022 that we saw in terms of government revenue is that it is expected to remain low, the estimation is about 14.3 per cent of GDP next year,” she said.

Overall, she said the budget has provided greater awareness on the cautious recovery period for next year, with support still given to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly firms badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the tourism sector.

Revitalising the tourism sector

TOURISM players such as Airbnb and OYO have welcomed the government’s allocations to revitalise the tourism industry in Malaysia.

Airbnb’s head of public policy for Southeast Asia Mich Goh highlighted that the new initiatives and incentives allocated to Malaysia’s tourism industry as part of the National Budget 2022 signalled strong and positive steps towards revitalising travel in a post-pandemic era.

“We are heartened by this much-needed support for the entire sector as we collectively work to support and rebuild Malaysia’s tourism economy,” Goh said.

Airbnb applauded the government’s introduction of the Malaysia Digital Nomad Programme to build a national ecosystem and community of digital nomads as a catalyst for tourism recovery.

“We believe that we are entering a new era where travel and living are increasingly blurring, and that the Malaysia Digital Nomad Programme marks a progressive and exciting way forward for tourism in the country.”

According to Goh, the allocation of spending to rejuvenate Malaysia’s national conservation and preservation efforts, including the rejuvenation of Penang Hill Biosphere Reserve, are also welcome moves to rebuild tourism in a more sustainable and inclusive way.

“Overall, the total of RM1.6 billion allocated to tourism rejuvenation efforts, in particular the RM60 million allocation to promote domestic tourism as well as the RM1,000 tax relief incentive to Malaysians for domestic travel spend in 2022, are welcome measures which we believe will encourage travel and help industry players drive the sector’s recovery.

“The pandemic has posed significant challenges for the travel industry, but we have seen a resurgence in travel appetite with the return of interstate and international travel.

“The government’s renewed focus to re-energise travel in this new normal marks a clear path forward.

“Looking ahead, Airbnb hopes to see the expansion of ongoing initiatives, and implementation of new incentives for the short-term residential accommodation industry, which continue to play an essential role in contributing to Malaysia’s tourism economy.”

In a similar vein, OYO also welcomed the RM1.6 billion allocated for the recovery and rejuvenation of the tourism industry in Malaysia.

“From the RM600 million allocated for wage subsidies expected to benefit 26,000 employers and 330,000 employees, to grant matching for upgrading works on budget hotels and homestays, to allocations for tourism infrastructure maintenance, as well as the continuation of the RM1,000 tax rebate for tourism spending in 2022 – all of these will contribute to helping the tourism sector in Malaysia regain lost ground,” OYO Malaysia and Singapore vice president and head Tan Ming Luk said.

Tan gathered that tourism is one of the largest industries in Malaysia, contributing 15.9 per cent to its GDP in 2019, and employing close to a quarter of the total workforce in Malaysia as of 2020, with 3.5 million employed persons comprising 23.1 per cent of the total employment in Malaysia.

“While the incentives provided under Budget 2022 can be seen as a catalyst for the recovery and the way forward for the industry, more must be done to encourage the acceleration towards greater digital adoption and digitalisation of the hospitality sector and in particular the budget hotel industry, to future-proof it in the post-pandemic world.”

Nevertheless, OYO is optimistic that this expansionary budget will spur post-pandemic reforms and recovery for the industry savaged by the effects of the pandemic.

“As a tech-first organisation, we have seen first hand the positive impact technology has in hospitality and are always open to partner with industry players, the Ministry of Tourism (MOTAC) and other stakeholders in Malaysia to create a sustainable ecosystem for the digitalisation and transformation of the hospitality industry in Malaysia.”

MSMEs not left out in financial assistances

To further support the businesses, the government will allocate RM1.8 billion for the microcredit financing programme for the micro-enterprises and small businesses.

“The microcredit financing which will be provided by TEKUN, BSN, and Agrobank will come with no interest charges and come with a moratorium facility of between six to 12 months,” MIDF Research recapped.

“Other than microcredit, the government offers a wide range of supports for the micro and SMEs (MSMEs) that continue to struggle to revive and recover from the effect of the global Covid-19 pandemic.”

Apart from tax incentives, MSMEs involved in the international halal industry can get support from the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) for Halal Product Digital Branding and Product Marketability Enhancement programme.

A total allocation of RM25 million will be given to the HDC to support halal MSMEs.

“To encourage greater digital adoption, the government will allocate RM200 million for the SME Digital Grant Scheme,” MIDF Research added

Overall, the research arm viewed all these allocations will be in line with the 12MP development agenda to promote a more vibrant development for the local MSMEs.

Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) group president and chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Abdul Farid Alias highlighted that Budget 2022’s RM40 billion allocation for grants, loans, guarantees and equities to all businesses ranging from MSMEs to public listed companies can further support industry and sector revivals as the economy re-opens.

“From the banking sector perspective, we welcome the expansion in housing credit guarantee and micro credit schemes to workers and businesses in the informal sectors, specifically aimed at facilitating access to financing and enabling financial inclusion,” he said.

“The banking industry, together with Agensi Kaunseling dan Pengurusan Kredit (AKPK) has also developed its own targeted programme to continue supporting the most vulnerable segment of individual customers through a comprehensive extended financial assistance scheme.

“This scheme, known as Financial Management and Resilience Programme (Programme Pengurusan & Ketahanan, URUS) will provide holistic financial management solutions for B50 customers.

“This scheme goes beyond an interest waiver option and a reduction in instalment, but focuses on supporting the B50 customers in their transition out of the various repayment assistance schemes in order to resume their financial obligations and continue contributing to the economy.”

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd’s (CIMB Group) group CEO Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad also lauded the focus on initiatives that will benefit the B40 group and businesses, especially MSMEs, the backbone of Malaysia’s economy.

Meanwhile, he highlighted that it is optimal that the government continues to emphasise policies that are aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Through Budget 2022, the government has reiterated its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and doubled down on its commitment towards driving the environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda, through investments that will stimulate economic activities and growth whilst minimising harm to the environment and our communities,” Abdul Rahman said.

“This commitment includes ensuring alignment with green budgeting to ensure development projects and programmes that support climate resilience, and the provision of financing to support the low carbon transition.

“Additionally, we welcome the government’s plans for sustainability sukuk issuance amounting up to RM10 billion in the year ahead to be channelled to qualified social and climate-friendly projects.

“This is to follow the successful issuance of its dual tranche US$1.3 billion Sukuk Wakala offering this year, where the offering’s US$800 million tranche was the world’s first US dollar sustainability sukuk offered by a sovereign.”

Promoting greater digital adoption

THE government’s move to encourage greater digital adoption, particularly among MSMEs and SMEs, and create an inclusive digital economy via its measures in Budget 2022 has been well received by industry players.

Dagang NeXchange Bhd (Dagang NeXchange) group managing director Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir lauded the inclusion of digital technology as a key economic enabler with measures outlined in the Budget Speech 2022 to improve delivery of services in the public sector and businesses.

Syed Zainal Abidin recapped in his statement that these measures include the Digital First Programme initiative aimed at increasing the use of cloud computing and the government’s continued commitment in the MyDigital programme with a focus to encourage the use of cloud storage in public services in 2022 to 80 per cent.

“This is a testimony of the government’s seriousness and commitment in its journey to become a digitally-enabled public sector of the future,” he said.

“We believe the country needs to hasten the adoption of digitalisation as the technology can accelerate recovery of the economy which took a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic especially in the SME segment.

“This is where such measure as the RM200 million allocation for digitalisation in SMEs announced in the Budget Speech 2022, can help.

“Digitalising manual processes and documents helps increase accuracy, reduce error and save time thus increasing productivity.

“For businesses, especially SMEs, this can translate to lower costs and increase in revenue.

“For example, in Trade Facilitation, electronic exchange of data can significantly improve on trade processes, which leads to improvements on the overall sector.”

Dagang NeXchange believed that adoption of digital solutions may not be a challenge for the bigger companies but could be lagging among SMEs.

“This is where digital systems providers can play their role in providing solutions that are suited for SME market such as cost-effective packages, modular solutions where SMEs can pick and choose the right systems they need, and subscription-based systems.”

Dagang NeXchange also applauded the government’s announcement to allocate RM423 million under Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and Ministry of Higher Education in a move to increase research and development activities towards innovations in line with the development of science and technology as well as encourage collaboration with industry partners.

Meanwhile, Boost welcomed the government’s commitment to revive the micro-enterprises and SME (MSME) business community.

Boost CEO Sheyantha Abeykoon opined that the RM40 billion allocated for the Semarak Niaga Keluarga Malaysia programme with a focus in increasing financing access to MSMEs will go a long way to shore up resources for long-term and sustainable recovery.

“Serving the underserved and unserved is in Boost’s DNA which puts us very much aligned to the government’s direction and we will continue to complement the MSME initiatives proposed in Budget 2022,” Abeykoon stated.

“With our digital payment, merchant solutions and digital alternative financing businesses, we are focused on ensuring local small businesses have access to powerful, yet simple to use, digital tools as well as low-cost business capital.

“The government also continues to draw up digitalisation plans for MSMEs with the enhancement of the SME Digitalisation Grant and extension of the Go-eCommerce Onboarding and Shop Malayisa Online campaigns into next year.”

Boost is an official partner in the currently on-going Go-eCommerce Onboarding campaign where it has successfully helped 12,000 MSMEs digitalise their businesses at zero cost with no onboarding or sign up fees.

In addition, Boost has waived its merchant discount rate (MDR) to help MSMEs earn 100 per cent of their revenue.

“The take-up rate sends a clear message that this government initiative is well received by MSMEs and presents another step forward in helping them unleash their full potential through digital transformation.

“The digital transformation of MSMEs bodes well for these businesses as we have seen a steep rise in digital payment adoption across the nation.”

To note, since the pandemic started, Boost saw an 85 per cent increase in its user base to 9.4 million users and close to 180 per cent increase in its merchant base to 375,000 merchants.

Prior to the pandemic, offline QR code-based transactions accounted for almost 70 per cent of Boost’s payment volumes and online volumes were 30 per cent.

By mid-2021, Boost saw a huge shift, where 65 per cent of its payment volumes were generated by online use cases.

“This exponential growth is representative of Malaysia’s structural shifts in customer behaviour in preferring cashless payment options and digitised services that will outlast the pandemic.”

Boost is equally excited to see the implementation of the proposed e-Start programme that offers a one-off RM150 eWallet incentive that will benefit two million youths aged 18-20 years old and students in higher education institutions.

Following on the heels of the successful eBelia initiative this year, Boost believed this will further drive cashless payment adoption.

Abeykoon also recapped that another crucial building block proposed by Tengku Zafrul is to further the MyDIGITAL agenda.

“A key initiative to look forward to is the National Digital Identity project that we are confident will contribute to building a robust digital ecosystem with seamless interoperability between various digital services including digital payments.

“The government also showed that it is steadfast is expanding internet connectivity nationwide through the Jendela programme.

“This undoubtedly enables wider access to digital services such as payments, financial products and eCommerce across users of all digital maturity levels.

“It represents an important step to ensure inclusiveness, fair access and to empower the rakyat so that no one is left behind in our pursuit towards a digital economy.

“As a proud homegrown brand, Boost remains firmly committed to be a partner to the government while collaborating closely with industry players to champion digital initiatives, drive change and spearhead the country towards developed nation status.

“It is our ambition that we can work together to create an inclusive digital economy that is fair and benefits the entire ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.”

As for SME digital financing platform Funding Societies Malaysia, co-founder and CEO Wong Kah Meng lauded the move of the Ministry of Finance to allocate RM80 million through Malaysia Co-Investment Fund to support alternative financing including equity crowdfunding and peer-to-peer financing.

“The government’s decision to allocate more funds into alternative financing will further support the needs of MSMEs who are underserved by traditional financial institutions and open up opportunities for businesses who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic.”

On innovation and the allocation of RM45 million for Industry4WRD, Wong said the quest to shape the future with the value proposition on Industry 4.0 is crucial for many MSMEs to adapt, as their businesses are now competing in the global marketplace during the pandemic.

“Besides ensuring the availability of various financing schemes and initiatives, we need to also have a strong technological and innovation infrastructure as well as local businesses that are ready to market globally through Industry 4.0 and the Digital Economy,” Wong stated.

As an SME financing platform, Funding Societies has its own deferment scheme but is grateful that the government has also announced that scheduled payments for MSMEs can be deferred for up to six months until June 30, 2022.

“This move would definitely help keep MSMEs afloat longer and make it to the light at the end of the tunnel during this crucial transition period, when more activities are opening up. Sustainability is paramount and this would allow all MSMEs a chance to recover and thrive.”