CM declares open Medan Selera Daro

SIBU (Nov 6): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg declared open Medan Selera Daro, built at a cost of more than RM3 million, which is the latest attraction in Daro District.

The project, inspired by Daro assemblyman Shafiee Ahmad, emphasises the design concept of the Melanau people. It has 25 retail spaces with well-equipped facilities including toilets for people with disabilities.

The concept is turned into reality by DUAL Architect, according to a statement from Matu-Daro District Council (MDMD) yesterday.

“Medan Selera Daro is much awaited by the locals who always wanted new development and progress as enjoyed by people in other areas in the state,” it said.

It took 19 months to complete after work stated on Nov 12, 2018. It was fully completed on June 29, 2020.

It can be considered the longest business premises in Daro District, and is maintained by Matu-Daro District Council at RM30,000 a year.

It houses 17 food lots, six drink lots, and one lot each for merchandise and barbershop.