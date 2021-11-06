CM drops big hint Daro incumbent would defend his seat

SIBU (Nov 6): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg says it is not the right time yet for him to announce the name of the election candidate for Daro, as he is still discussing it with the leaders within the ruling coalition.

However, he pointed out that it would not be wrong to nominate Shafiee Ahmad again to defend the seat in the next state polls as the incumbent has performed well throughout his term as assemblyman.

“It is not the time yet for me to announce the name of the candidate, as I am still discussing with the GPS leaders.

“However, Daro has always been a PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu) seat, and I can see that our representative in Daro has been doing a good job.

“So, it is not wrong to have him nominated again in the coming elections,” said Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, during a press conference held after he attended a ‘Leaders Meet People Session’ at Daro Community Hall yesterday.

Adding on, he also said the developments in Daro had been possible due to the strong unity of the people there.

“This is the fruit of development that we enjoy when we are united. When we are united, we can focus on the development.

“Thus, this is not my success – it is our success. It is because of you that I become the Chief Minister and I have been working hard to help Daro,” he pointed out.

The Daro constituency was created in 2005, and was contested during the ninth state election, in 2006.

At the time, Dr Murni Suhaili from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) was elected the assemblyman – a position that he held for two terms (2006-2011 and 2011-2016).

Shafiee contested in the 11th state election in 2016, and won with a 4,432-majority after gaining 5,001 votes, versus the 569 votes cast for his contender, Ibrahim Bayau of Parti Amanah Negara.