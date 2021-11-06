CM: Focus on youth devt initiatives in State Budget

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 6): The Sabah government will introduce several new initiatives focusing on youth development in the 2022 state budget which will be tabled on Dec 3.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said this will include the empowerment of skill training in technology, technical work and trade through the Human Resource Development Department.

“It is my hope that the youth can work together with the State Government in realising all plans to achieve the objectives of the Sabah Maju Jaya (development plan),” he said in his speech during the launching of the Youth Day celebration here at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Saturday.

Among those present in the event were State Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin and State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

Hajiji, who is also the State Finance Minister, said that the State Government would also introduce the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Youth Fellowship Programme.

The programme, which will start early next year, will be carried out by the State Youth and Sports Ministry in collaboration with the Sabah Maju Jaya secretariat, Institut Kerjasama Kerajaan dan Rakyat and Sabah Youth Council.

The programme will place selected participants as trainees in government agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs) for a year.

Hajiji said that this will give them first-hand exposure to working in the real world, including the management of a ministry or GLC.

He had also expressed his hope that the proposal to implement the Sabah Youth Leadership Incubator Programme could be turned into one of the main human capital development programmes for the youth in the state.