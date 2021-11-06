Covid-19: 19 more die in Sarawak between Oct 23 – Nov 5, 7 BIDs

KUCHING (Nov 6): Sarawak recorded another 19 Covid-19 deaths from Oct 23 to Nov 5, out of which seven were brought in dead (BID), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update on the pandemic today, five of the BID cases from Betong were brought to Betong Hospital, involving a woman and a man aged 75 and 77 respectively who died on Oct 27; a woman aged 52 who died on Oct 30, and two women aged 78 and 95 who died on Oct 31.

The 75-year-old woman required assistance in her daily activities; the 77-year-old man and 52-year-old woman both had hypertension and dyslipidaemia; the 78-year-old woman had hypertension, and the 95-year-old woman had no known medical history.

The latter two BID cases involved a woman aged 94 and a man aged 64, who died on Nov 5. They were brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Meanwhile, another man from Betong aged 85 who had hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease died at the Betong Hospital on Oct 23.

The deaths recorded on Oct 3 involved a woman aged 82 at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), and men aged 50 and 72, who died at the Sibu Hospital and Simunjan Hospital respectively.

The woman had diabetes, the 50-year-old man had hypertension, dyslipidaemia and kidney disease, and the 72-year-old man had anemia.

The deaths recorded on Nov 4 involved men from Sibu aged 80, 71, and 48 who died at the Sibu Hospital; an 83-year-old man from Samarahan who died at the SGH, and a woman from Bintulu aged 97 who died at the Bintulu Hospital.

As for the three cases from Sibu, the 80-year-old had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the 71-year old had hypertension, heart disease and stroke, and the 48-year-old had no known illnesses.

The case from Samarahan had cancer, and the case from Bintulu had hypertension, dyslipidaemia, gout, and kidney disease.

The deaths on Nov 5 involved a man from Sibu aged 71 who died at the Sibu Hospital, a woman from Mukah aged 84 who died at the Mukah Hospital, and a woman from Kuching aged 80 who died at the SGH.

Both cases from Sibu and Kuching had hypertension, dyslipidaemia and diabetes, and the case from Mukah had hypertension.