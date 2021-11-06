Covid-19: 96.79 pct out of today’s 499 cases in S’wak in Categories 1 and 2

KUCHING (Nov 6): About 96.79 percent or 483 of today’s 499 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak are under Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update on the pandemic today, SDMC said 145 cases are under Category 1 while 338 are under Category 2.

As for the remaining cases, five were under Category 3 (having pneumonia), ten cases are under Category 4 (having pneumonia and need oxygen support), and one under Category 5 (having pneumonia and require ventilators).

The numbers brought Sarawak’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases to 244,114 to date.

At the same time, Kuching remained on top, contributing 128 new Covid-19 cases today followed by Miri (65).

This was followed by Limbang with 40 new cases, Bintulu (38), Lawas (33), Sibu (30), Serian (29), Samarahan (14), Dalat (13), Mukah (11); and 10 cases each in Kapit, Lundu and Bau.

The remaining 23 districts recorded single digit cases, with nine cases each in Sarikei and Daro, eight cases in Betong, five cases in Tatau; four cases each in Meradong and Asajaya; three cases each in Pusa, Sri Aman, Belaga, Subis and Selangau, and Matu and Telang Usan recorded two cases each.

One case each were recorded in Simunjan, Kanowit, Marudi, Tebedu, Kabong, lubok Antu, Saratok, Bukit Mabong, Pakan, and Sebauh.