CUCKOO equips 24 vaccination centres nationwide with water, air purifiers

KUCHING (Nov 6): CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd (CUCKOO) has equipped 24 vaccination centres (PPVs) in the country with water and air purifiers to support the fight against Covid-19.

“We are humbled to be given this chance to serve the country by completing vaccination centres nationwide with our CUCKOO Water Purifiers and Air Purifiers.

“This is part of our long-standing efforts to #SAMASAMA be by Malaysians’ side, especially during these trying times, and to #SAMASAMA walk with Malaysians towards a healthier and happier today,” said its founder and chief executive officer Hoe Kian Choon in a press release.

CUCKOO has been actively supplying frontliners and volunteers at small community vaccination centres to mega vaccination centres under PICK and PIKAS programmes with mild alkaline clean drinking water as well as vaccine recipients, including at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Arena Axiata, SPICA Arena, Austin International Convention Centre (AICC) [PIKAS] and Stadium Sultan Abdul Halim.

CUCKOO air purifiers have been supplying fresher and safer air in closed environment of some vaccination centres.

“We have and will continue to support the nation in its fight against the pandemic where possible. This is part of our passion and mission in creating a safer, healthier and happier home for all Malaysians,” added Hoe.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, CUCKOO has contributed close close to RM1 million worth of water and air purifiers to temporary Covid-19 hospitals besides vaccination centres nationwide, including RM100k cash aid to My Starfish Foundation (previously known as Khind Starfish Foundation) to procure and donate Covid-19 medical supplies to hospitals.