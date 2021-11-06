DAP Sarawak to field some new faces in state polls – Chong

SIBU (Nov 6): About half of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidates contesting for the coming state election will be new faces, said DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He told a press conference here today that some of the incumbents would be defending their seats, and some would not.

“Everything will be over by the next 58 days, and who will contest where, we will know earlier than that.

“We have all the potential candidates. I’d be failing in my duty if I did not have the potential candidates by now,” he said.

He said DAP would have meetings to discuss a new strategy to tackle the current situation.

Chong said the current standard operating procedures (SOP) for election disallow campaigning and house-to-house visits.

This, he said, has put the opposition party at a disadvantage.

“It will not be long, you will know about that. After all, everything will be over, latest within 60 days,” he pointed out.

He also hoped that Sarawak would not return to the Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud era when he was the chief minister, where there was a total absence of opposition in the state.