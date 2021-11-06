Dr Sim: State Secretary now SDMC chairman

KUCHING (Nov 6): State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion is now the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, in a Facebook post last night, explained that Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah handed over the SDMC chairmanship to the State Secretary following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“Let’s all of us continue to support SDMC under SS DA Jaul for this challenging interim (chairmanship of) 60 days till after (state) election. Together we shall overcome Covid-19,” he said.

Dr Sim, who was advisor of SDMC prior to the DUN dissolution, also said that it has been a privilege and honour to be a member of SDMC during this extraordinary time of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that he would treasure the experience of handling Covid-19 as policy maker in SDMC, much like he treasures the experience during the SARS outbreak in 2003 as a medical frontliner in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

In another post, Dr Sim said with the dissolution of DUN, the ministers are no longer assemblypersons but remain ministers in a caretaker government.

He said it has been an honour and privilege to serve Sarawak for the last five years or more as Batu Kawa assemblyman and member of the Sarawak Cabinet first