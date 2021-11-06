Five family members nearly drown

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 6): Five family members almost drowned during a family picnic at a beach in Karambunai here on Friday.

Tuaran Fire and Rescue chief of operation Abdul Qawie Abdul Gapar said a distress call was made to the station at 9am (Nov 5) before a team was deployed to the location.

Members of the public managed to pull all the victims out from the water before fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

All the family members, aged between 10 and 40, were given early treatment by EMRS personnel before they were taken to the Tuaran hospital for outpatient treatment, said Abdul Qawie.

After ensuring all family members were counted for, the operation ended at 10.15am without any untoward incident.