Former SMC chairman dies at 83

SIBU (Nov 6): Former Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Kong Sien Han passed away at the age of 83 last night.

From a humble beginning, Kong worked his way up before helming SMC chairman post from 1991 to 1999, being re-appointed for three terms.

Kong entered the political arena in 1959 when he joined the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

By 1978, he was actively involved in party matters together with the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Wong Soon Kai, the then SUPP chairman.

In 1979, he was elected to the assistant secretary post of the party’s Sibu branch, a post he held until 2003.

He was also a central committee member of SUPP from 1979 to 2002.

Kong was also active in the social and community field when he helmed the national chairman post of Gabungan Persatuan Hui Ning Malaysia from 1994 to 1997.

Meanwhile, former SMC deputy chairman Oliver Kuo said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kong.

He described Kong as a widely respected leader who had made vast contributions to the community and development for Sibu.

“I worked as his Deputy from 1995 to 1998. We served together as councillors in SMC since SUDC was elevated to municipality in 1981 for 18 years.”

Kuo said Kong was a capable, easy approachable and dedicated chairman.

“He was respected by all segments of the community, personally I feel I have lost a friend and a mentor. A leader with far vision, he had contributed tremendously in the development of Sibu.”

The encoffining ceremony will be held at his residence at Jalan Camar at 7am tomorrow.

Thereafter, the cortege shall leave for the burial grounds at Nirvana Memorial Park at Mile 23 Jalan Oya.