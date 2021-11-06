GPS ready to face 12th State Election — Batang Sadong MP

KUCHING (Nov 6): The ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition is ready to face the upcoming 12th State Election, said Batang Sadong MP Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

The federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister also alluded that there might be new faces fielded in the state election and that she hoped for a new political culture.

“I don’t want to be seen as biased as a MP from GPS, but looking at the preparations made by the peoples’ representatives from the coalition, I know that they are ready to face the election,” she said.

Despite standard operating procedures being imposed for the election during this unprecedented health crisis, Nancy said that GPS reps had been constantly on the ground.

“We stay close to our people either through physical or online activities, including programmes on the presentation of financial aid as well as building and repairing of homes that are required by the people.

“Our YBs have fulfilled their duties,” she said after officiating a ‘Bicara Sejarah Sarawak’ programme that was held at a hotel here.

Nancy admitted that some projects might not have been carried out immediately, but she assured that the planning stage was already in progress.

“Some people point out that certain projects have not been completed yet but it doesn’t mean the projects have not started. It is an ongoing process.

“So, the preparation among GPS peoples’ representatives is already there. I don’t want to be regarded as saying this solely because I am from the ruling government but I can see what is really going on.”

She said that perhaps other reps outside of GPS had also carried out their duties but their approach and mission might be different.

“Our YBs have to continuously provide the best service for the people. For example, the Sarawak MPs sitting on the federal cabinet — our work in our respective constituencies is ongoing even when Parliament is in session,” said Nancy.

On Friday, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) has officially been dissolved following the lifting of the Emergency Proclamation and a state election is to be held within 60 days.