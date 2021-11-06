Head of State declares open new Daro District Mosque

SIBU (Nov 6): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud declared open the newly-constructed mosque in Daro yesterday, after which he joined the local congregation in the Friday mass prayer under strict observation of the standard operating procedures (SOP).

He arrived at noon and was welcomed by Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi, Daro assemblyman Shafiee Ahmad, and Kuala Rajang assemblyman Datu Len Talif Salleh.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Tanjong Manis MP Yusuf Abdul Wahab and Semop assemblyman Datuk Abdullah Saidol, were also amongst those who attended.

Construction of the RM9.5-million mosque kicked off in March 2019, and reached completing last month.