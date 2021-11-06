LCDA tasked with developing Phase II extension works on Daro town

SIBU (Nov 6): The government, through the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA), will develop the Daro Town Extension Phase II project.

According to LCDA, among the components of this development planned on a 5.19-acre land in Daro are 10 units of two-storey mini shops, 20 units of two-storey shophouses, and 10 units of cottage industry premises.

It adds that earthworks are expected to commence month, which should take approximately six months to reach completion.

“The Daro Town Extension Phase II is also a high-impact project that is being implemented not only to change the socio-economy of the communities in Daro, but also to change the landscape of the district itself as a whole with various developments and infrastructure.

“It is also expected to provide more business opportunities to the local Bumiputera entrepreneurs,” said LCDA in a media brief issued in connection with the project’s groundbreaking ceremony yesterday, where Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the event.

“With the construction of the Batang Lassa bridge and the Batang Igan bridge, all expected to be completed in 2023 and 2024, respectively, it would boost the business and economic activities in Daro District, especially in the Daro Town Extension Phase II area,” added LCDA, the project’s implementing agency.

The briefing of the project was delivered by LCDA general manager Monaliza Zaidel.