Lo says ready to defend Batu Kitang seat

KUCHING (Nov 6): Batu Kitang incumbent Lo Khere Chiang wants to defend his seat in the upcoming state election, believing he has the support of his constituents.

A one-term Lo said he had put a lot of effort to help the people under his jurisdiction, like helping the needy families to repair their homes, repairing roads and putting up 800 streetlights over the past five years.

“I have served my constituents well for over five years. I have seen improvement and development brought by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government in my constituency. The lives of Batu Kitang folk are better,” he said when met at Xi Fan Fu Chinese Temple in Jalan Haji Baki here yesterday.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Complaints Bureau chief Wilfred Yap, temple head Lai Sen Fah, Penghulu Lai Boon Khee and Kapitan Lee Tho Fung were among those at the event.

Lo also said the GPS government cared for all religious, proven with the setting up of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) which provides funds for Chinese and Indian temples and churches in the state.

“This can be seen by the RM100,000 fund given to the Xi Fan Fu Chinese Temple today.”

Lo said the money would be used to build a community hall near the temple where the people could hold their activities.

Lo also said the Sarawak government is the only one in the country that recognises Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), thanks to the late chief minister fondly known as ‘Tok Nan’, and continued by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

On the upcoming state election, Lo said it was bound to happen and now is a suitable time.

“The chief minister made the decision and the Agong agreed. The Head of State also brought the subject to the Agong. Now is the right time as the people of Sarawak are ready to come out to vote.”

Abang Johari announced earlier yesterday the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly, and the GPS government is now a caretaker government.