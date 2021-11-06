Malaysia accepts Covaxin recipients – Khairy

KOTA BHARU (Nov 6): Malaysia accepts travellers who receive the India-made Covaxin vaccine, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said although the country does not use the vaccine as the supply of vaccines is sufficient, in terms of recognition, Malaysia accepts any traveller who receives the Covaxin shot.

“Malaysia congratulates India for successfully producing the homemade vaccine.

“After receiving the approval of the World Health Organisation (WHO), we accept it even though we do not use the vaccine in Malaysia because our supply is still sufficient,” he told reporters at a press conference after visiting the Raja Perempuan Zainab Hospital (HRPZ), in here, today.

Also present were the Ministry of Health (MOH) secretary-general Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

On Wednesday, WHO approved the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine developed by Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer Bharat Biotech, for emergency use.

Covaxin which has a 78 per cent efficacy against Covid-19 is suitable for use in low- and middle-income countries for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2-induced Covid-19.

Covaxin is the seventh vaccine approved by WHO after Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm and Sinovac. – Bernama