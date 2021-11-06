Melaka polls: Syed Saddiq says Muda rejected PH for taking in ‘frogs’

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 6): Malaysia United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman criticised Pakatan Harapan (PH) today for fielding two ex-Umno assemblymen whose defections forced the Melaka state election.

Responding to the coalition’s candidate announcement today, Syed Saddiq said Muda will also not contest in the Melaka state election or support the PH campaign as it was against unprincipled politics.

“Muda rejects the politics of frogs, Muda rejects undignified politics, Muda rejects this politics with no principles that ultimately burden the people, causing more than RM42 million to be spent this state election especially during a pandemic.

“That is why Muda decided not to stand with Pakatan Harapan in this election, because (PH) upholds this dishonourable politics, this politics that defended these political frogs.

“Muda decided to opt out of this election and instead focus on the upcoming GE15 and to strengthen the politics of service. What is clear is that we do not want to prioritise seats over principles,’’ he said in a press conference today.

Syed Saddiq reiterated that Muda, despite being on the Opposition bench with PH, disagreed with the latter’s politics.

Earlier today, PKR announced its 11 candidates for the Melaka state polls. Among them are former Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Datuk Nor Azman Hassan, who were previously from Umno.

Syed Saddiq also said PH has sent a clear message about where its loyalties lie with the decision to choose the two defectors over its allies.

Earlier today, when announcing PKR’s candidates, party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had blamed “technical problems” for Muda’s absence in the coalition’s line-up for the Melaka state election.

Anwar said this when was asked about Muda’s absence from the opposition coalition PH’s full list of 28 candidates despite previously expressing its intention to collaborate.

He also confirmed that Idris was now a PKR member. – MalayMail