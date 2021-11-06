Missing anglers: Three broken boat parts found by fishing trawler off Santubong

KUCHING (Nov 6): Three broken parts believed to belong to the boat that went missing with five anglers on Oct 1 were found by a fishing trawler some 24 nautical miles off Santubong recently.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said that a police report had been lodged by the boat’s owner at 7.18am yesterday (Nov 5), claiming that the parts were from his missing boat.

“The parts that were found was the boat’s steering wheel, remote gear and a radio antenna,” said Ahsmon in a Whatsapp message.

Today, teams from the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Sarawak Coast Guard went to the location where the boat parts were allegedly found but failed to uncover any further clues.

The five missing anglers are Khamizan Saidi, 40 (skipper); Ng Ching Hui, 36; Christopher Teo, 32; Yap Tze Kang, 41; and Leo Dy Lee Jiann Tarn, 35.

The five’s last known destination were to Karam Berumput and Tukun Bass some 9.3 nautical miles from Santubong.

Since their disappearance on Oct 1, a joint search and rescue led by MMEA was conducted between Oct 3 and 9 which covered a total area of 5,822 square kilometres.

The search areas at sea included Besi Buruk, Tanjung Sipang, Karang Berumput, Tukun Bass, Pulau Lakei, Pulau Satang, Pulau Sampadi and Batu Mandi.

A search along coastlines was also carried out, starting at Tanjung Sipang to the areas near Pulau Satang and from Tanjung Sipang to Tanjung Po.

Among those involved in the search and rescue operation were the police, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force, Royal Malaysia Police Royal Air Wing Unit, Sarawak Coast Guard and the maritime community.

Despite the stand down order on Oct 9, searches were still conducted by MMEA at sea until Oct 16.

Families and friends of the missing victims together with the fishermen community were also said to be conducting their own searches.

Maritime Malaysia welcomes any information from the maritime community in reporting any emergency at sea directly to the MERS 999 hotline or the 24-hour Malaysia Maritime Operations Centre Sarawak hotline at 082-432544.