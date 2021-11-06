Muda calls on GPS to stop playing inexplicable narrative

KUCHING (Nov 6): Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) Sarawak calls on Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to stop playing the inexplicable narrative to justify their decision that puts Sarawakians at risk at this time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s press conference yesterday, Muda Sarawak claimed that GPS had continuously said they requested consent from His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong to lift the proclamation of emergency because they wanted to uphold and protect the Constitution of Sarawak and democracy.

Like GPS, Muda too has democracy both in the party name and in one of its core values, said Muda Sarawak protem exco in a press statement yesterday.

It too would always uphold and protect democracy as well as the constitutions, it added.

However in this pandemic, the people’s life should be a priority before an election, it insisted.

“The narrative is inexplicable because the emergency proclamation is constitutional, and it was made because the King deemed it necessary.

The emergency, which started on Aug 2, 2021 and should end on Feb 2, 2022, was proclaimed by the King due to his concern that a worse outbreak could happen if the state election were to be held during the pandemic.

“The GPS government could just wait until the emergency has ended when the pandemic is under control,” the statement said.

As of yesterday, almost 70 per cent of ICUs in Sarawak are in use and the daily Covid-19 cases still in three digits. Also, about 70 per cent of the ventilators are currently in use, Sarawak Muda said.

“Last month saw daily double-digit deaths due to the virus and still, we have more than 7,000 active cases. With the level of healthcare system in Sarawak, it is a huge risk to do the election now, especially in the rural areas.”

During the press conference, the chief minister said they would discuss proactive measures for the election later.

“With new two clusters yesterday, and the peak just within two months ago, what made GPS think they can control the pandemic?

“With the emergency proclamation lifted youths 18 to 20 years old will be unable to vote. They will have to wait for another five years to be able to vote in the state polls,” the statement said.