New township to be built in Sebuyau soon, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (Nov 6): A new township will be built in Sebuyau soon, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

He said the site has already been identified and the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) will be involved in building affordable houses for this new township.

“The concept of the new township will be similar to the one in Serian. BDC (Borneo Development Corporation) will also develop an administrative centre here.

“I will make more announcement later when I come to visit again,” he told reporters after a briefing on projects under the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA) in Sebuyau.

It was learnt later from a press release by LCDA that the housing project for the Sebuyau new township is one of the Projek Rakyat under the state government.

It will involve 235 houses on a 41.36 acres site, with the first phase comprising 39 units expected to start in the first quarter of 2022.

Apart from housing units, the project will also comprise of commercial components such as shophouses, food court, a market, cottage industry premises and a fuel station.

On another matter, Abang Johari said a RM657 million retaining wall project is now being built from Tambirat, Asajaya to Sebuyau Peninsula and Sebangan.

He explained the project, which comprises four packages in Sebuyau and one package in Asajaya, is expected be completed within two years.

“This project will give a positive impact to the people here. The retaining wall is needed to stop saltwater from entering agriculture lands,” he said.

He expressed his belief that in five years time, with the completion of the Batang Lupar bridge, the whole area will benefit from agriculture and tourism development taking place there.

“This area will develop fast, with infrastructure development under IRSDA.

I have also approved the Sungai Ladong housing scheme, more facilities for people here,” he said.