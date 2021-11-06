Opposition at disadvantage in coming Sarawak polls under election SOP – Sarawak DAP

SIBU (Nov 6): The Opposition will be at risk of being wiped out in the coming Sarawak state election because of the campaigning restriction standard operating procedure (SOP), said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said the Opposition would be at a disadvantage because the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) caretaker government would have an advantage of running a ‘campaign-less’ election.

“No ceramah, no house to house visiting as the SOPs in Melaka has shown while the caretaker government can go about meeting the people, giving goodies, organise programmes and have their own so-called ceramah under the guise of government programmes.

“To describe how disadvantaged we are in this election, I give you an analogy. Previously, we entered the ring with our hands tied, this time we will be entering the ring with both hands and legs tied.

“The effect of such an election would be, there may be a risk of total wipeout of opposition in the state,” he said.

He also said that the GPS government has the advantage of not having those in the Undi18 to vote.

He said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has done a miserable, substandard and lousy job in the management of Covid-19 pandemic, as the result speaks for itself.

He lamented that despite having additional restriction, SOP, and quarantine in place than all other states in the country, Sarawak still has the highest in the infection rate and death rate and one of the highest in the hospital utilisation.

He said SDMC did not do a good job because there was no state assembly sitting (DUN) during the Emergency Order and the voices of the Opposition were totally silenced.

“If there is a total wipe out of the opposition in the state, the situation would be even worse. I think it is not to the benefit of Sarawak and the people of Sarawak.

“We will return to Taib’s era where there are no opposition voices in DUN. This is exactly what GPS is trying to do in this Covid election,” he said.