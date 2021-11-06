PAS Sarawak: Seats to be contested not confirmed – secretary

KUCHING (Nov 6): Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) Sarawak will discuss with the party’s national leaders on the number of seats to be contested in the 12th state election, said its secretary Mohammad Arifiriazul Paijo.

He said in a statement that there are several state seats being eyed where the party has been making its presence and preparations to contest in.

“PAS Sarawak also wants to emphasise that the number of state seats to be involved in is still being studied, and all decisions will be discussed with the PAS Central leadership,” he said.

He added all approaches taken in facing the state election will be taken carefully in order to achieve the best results.

Arifiriazul issued the statement in response to several news reports stating PAS Sarawak will put candidates in 11 constituencies.

The 11 candidates were named by the news reports as Kemena, Beting Maro, Semariang, Pantai Damai, Muara Tuang, Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau, Jepak, Lambir, Pujut and Samalaju.