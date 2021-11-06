PBB Women chief leaves announcement of candidates to CM

KUCHING (Nov 6): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is leaving it to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to announce the party’s candidates, including its women candidates, for the state election.

“Like what he said yesterday, it is not the time yet for him to announce the candidates. When the time is right, he will announce the candidates for PBB and also Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) component parties.

“I believe he is wise in deciding the candidates, including the women candidates. Our chief minister has always ensured women are not left behind in policies and in politics,” the Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister told reporters today after a function at her ministry.

She was asked on who the PBB women candidates are for the coming state election.

Fatimah said that it is hoped that one day candidacy will not be based on gender.

“We hope that one day we will reach a stage where we do not have to look at gender to consider a person’s candidacy but more of what they are capable of doing, that is, based on meritocracy.

“If we reach that stage, it will be a huge success for women in Sarawak,” she said.

She noted that women have their strengths that can complement male leaders of the state.

“That way, what we provide to the people can be holistic and integrated. It will add value for the people,” she added.

Abang Johari, at a press conference yesterday, confirmed that GPS has already discussed the allocation of seats among its component parties for the upcoming state election, but kept mum on the list of candidates.

“We wait first, the State Legislative Assembly is just dissolved. Do not rush. People say do not rush, so we don’t rush,” he was quoted as saying.