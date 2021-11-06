PBDSB says fighting against extinguishing of NCR priority

KUCHING (Nov 6): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has listed fighting against the extinguishing of Native Customary Rights land as a priority in its election manifesto.

“We will strive to resolve the problem, fight for the repeal of such enacted and or the enabling provisions in Sarawak Land Code, which when read, seeks to extinguish Natives Customary Rights land.

“We will improve and enhance economics function of the Dayak community to be at par with other advanced communities,” said its secretary general Julius Enchana in a press statement yesterday.

He also said the party would ensure religious freedom as stated in the Malaysian Constitution, facilitate education and scholarship opportunities and quality among the Dayaks including posting and placement of teachers for Sarawak schools to be given priority to Sarawakians.

“We will promote Equitable Rights and Equality for the Dayak community in relations with the national sharing of wealth and create an awareness on the importance of politics to the Dayaks on nation building.

“PBDSB will also facilitate retaining and disseminating Dayak customs and cultures including the recognition of Bansa Dayak in the Federal Constitution either culturally or religiously,” added Julius.