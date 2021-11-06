PN fields 28 candidates to guarantee clashes with BN in all Melaka seats

SUBANG (Nov 6): Perikatan Nasional (PN) will field candidates in all 28 seats being contested for the Melaka state election, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

The PN chairman said his Bersatu party will contest 15 while components PAS and Gerakan will run in eight and five, respectively.

“In terms of candidate background, 43 per cent are aged 40 and below and most of them are professionals and highly educated. In terms of commitment to fully serve the interests and welfare of the people: 100 per cent.

“I congratulate all those who have been selected as Perikatan Nasional candidates in the Melaka state election,” he said at a ceremony to hand over credential letters to the 28 candidates at a hotel here today.

Earlier, Barisan Nasional also announced that the coalition’s three parties of Umno, MCA and MIC would contest all 28 Melaka state seats.

PN’s announcement now meant it would clash with its informal ally, in addition to having to fight the Opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition. – MalayMail

