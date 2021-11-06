Sabah records seven deaths, 569 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 6): The Covid-19 pandemic in Sabah has claimed another seven lives, two each in Keningau and Kudat and one each in Beaufort, Lahad Datu and Ranau.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the deaths recorded did not occur within the last 24 hours as there were cases which needed to be verified and only reported when the results were obtained.

The state Covid-19 spokesperson also said that 569 cases were reported on Saturday bringing the total infections in Sabah to 221,344.

High infections in Kota Marudu, Beaufort and Kudat contributed to the increase of cases.

Kota Marudu reported an increase of 28 cases while Beaufort and Kudat reported 30 and 15 respectively.

Symptomatic screening continued to yield the highest number of cases, 36.9 per cent from the total 569 reported.

These sporadic cases are usually connected with the failure to comply with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and most are recorded in Kota Kinabalu, Keningau, Tawau, Sandakan and Beaufort.

Patients in the serious category and needing treatment in hospital remained low with only two in category 3, four in category 4 and two in category 5.

Of the 569 cases, 97 per cent are in category 1 while the rest are in category 2.

Masidi also disclosed that 582 Covid-19 patients have recovered while 1,840 are still being treated, adding that 747 are in hospitals, 1,081 in low risk public quarantine centres and 12 in temporary detention centres/prison.

There are 74 patients warded in ICU and 24 who are ventilated, he said and added that 86 or 47.89 per cent of those in stage 4 and 5 are not fully vaccinated.

Masidi said that as of Nov 5, a total of 2,355,509 people in Sabah are fully vaccinated while 2,429,632 have received one dose of the vaccine.

He also said that 330,216 teenagers (76.09 per cent) have received one dose while fully vaccinated are 290,520 or 66.94 per cent.

“Local authorities throughout the state conducted check on 1,038 premises and the Penampang District Council issued 11 compounds, seven to shop patrons for not practicing social distancing, two to shop employees for failing to wear face masks while in the premises and two to business operators for failing to ensure their customers register before entering the premises and for not making sure that their employees wear face mask while in the business area respectively.

Kota Kinabalu City Hall also conducted SOP compliance checks on 220 business premises and 249 individuals in 18 areas but no compounds were issued, he said.