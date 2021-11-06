Sarawak police issue 13 SOP compounds today, all in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 6): The Sarawak police have issued 13 compounds for standard-operating-procedure (SOP) violations all in Kuching today, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in a statement today said 12 of the compounds were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR Code or record attendances before entering premises, and one for not wearing a face mask.

To date, the state police have issued a total of 12,005 SOP compounds since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was first imposed in March 2020.

Over the same period, the Ministry of Local Government and Housing has issued two SOP compounds, all under the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) jurisdiction.

According to the SDMC, both the compounds were for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR Code or record attendances before entering premises

This brought the total number of SOP compounds issued by the ministry to 1,565.

Meanwhile, the Duras Cluster in Serian has ended today after no cases were reported from the cluster within the last 28 days.

Although no new clusters were detected today, 23 still remained active in the state.

As for the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), Rh Endit, Nanga Batang, Budu in Saratok ended its order today.

No additional localities were placed under EMCO and no extensions were declared today.