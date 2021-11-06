SUPP to field new faces, seven incumbents in state polls, says sec-gen

MIRI (Nov 6): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will field new faces in the coming state election, with seven incumbents to defend their seats.

SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting told The Borneo Post today that the 13 new candidates will be fielded to contest in all of SUPP’s traditional seats that have been allocated to the party.

“The names have been proposed and now it is in the hands of the party president (Prof Dato Dr Sim Kui Hian). Dr Sim will hand over the names and to discuss with our number one (Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also the Gabungan Parti Sarawak President). (If approved), CM will announce it when the time comes,” said Ting.

The seven incumbents are party president Dr Sim for Batu Kawa, Lo Khere Chiang (Batu Kitang), Francis Harden Hollis (Simanggang), Huang Tiong Sii (Repok), Ding Kuong Hing (Meradong), Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin (Senadin) and Ting himself in Piasau.

The 13 new faces will be contesting to take back these seats — Padungan (DAP), Pending (DAP), Batu Lintang (PSB), Kota Sentosa (DAP), Opar (PSB), Mambong (PSB), Engkilili (PSB), Bukit Assek (DAP), Dudong (PSB), Bawang Assan (PSB), Pelawan (DAP), Tanjung Batu (DAP) and Pujut (DAP).

For the Piasau seat, Ting said that he had been working hard and would continue to do so to defend the seat and continue serving the people.

Ting won the Piasau seat from DAP in the 2016 state election, defeating Sarawak DAP secretary Alan Ling with 7,799 votes to Ling’s 5,687 votes.

Meanwhile, touching on the public’s mixed reactions in questioning the government’s decision to hold elections amidst the critical period of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ting explained that Undi18 might see an increase in young voters but not significantly.

“We are still waiting for the polling date from the Election Commission (EC). However, for Piasau, statistically Undi18 (which will be made effective on Jan 1, 2022) will see an additional 9,288 new voters.

“From that figure, 1,551 voters are those aged between 18 to 20 years old while the remaining are 21-year-olds but have not registered as voters or never voted.

“If election were to happen after Jan 1 next year, there will over 30,000 voters in Piasau. The young voters (18 to 20 years old) are about five per cent of the total voters. The number is relatively small but is important too,” said Ting.