TalentCorp, MARA Corp to develop human capital

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 6): Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MARA Corporation Sdn Bhd (MARA Corp) to strengthen efforts in developing competitive human capital that can contribute to workforce growth in the country’s industry and economy.

These are especially graduates under the MARA education ecosystem.

Human Resource Manager Datuk Seri M Saravanan and Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid winessed the signing ceremony.

The synergy between the two agencies targets to provide more than 2,000 professional employment opportunities for graduates under the MARA education ecosystem which consists of students from MARA Educational Institutions (IPMA) as well as students under MARA education sponsorship.

In addition, both parties will also formulate special programs that are suitable for human capital development and marketability of MARA graduates to ensure that the graduates produced can meet the demands of the industry and have high marketability in the work place.

TalentCorp which acts as a liaison between MARA and the stakeholders in their network will offer existing initiatives such as Nurturing EXpert Talent (NEXT), Structured Internship Program (SIP), Talent Mobility, Semester Break Program (SBP), Young Employable Student (YES!) and #KisahSiswa to graduates under MARA.

Saravanan said that in line with the Human Resource Ministry’s commitment to empower the Malaysian workforce from future effects of pandemics and other issues, TalentCorp, through this collaboration will act as a facilitating agency in helping MARA identify gaps and challenges and explore proactive solutions together.

“This effort is also in line with the strategic objectives of the 12th Malaysia Plan to prepare the ‘Malaysian Family’ for the post-pandemic, especially to realign the labor market for inclusive and sustainable growth, as well as develop future talent,” he added.

The collaboration between the ministries in the talent development agenda is a platform that provides space and opportunities for graduates as they prepare to join the work force.

Meanwhile Mahdzir believed the collaboration can be a link between the career paths of MARA graduates with a network of companies in various industries as well as provide a more significant career space with better opportunities offered to MARA students.

TalentCorp is responsible through its mandate to attract, nurture and retain the best human capital and expertise in supporting Malaysia’s journey towards achieving developed nation status.

TalentCorp’s efforts are driven by close collaboration with various ministries, industry stakeholders and educational institutions through initiatives that focuses on three key service offerings namely distribution, diversification and mobility of human capital in Malaysia.

While MARACorp the holding company owned by MARA is responsible for creating employment opportunities, business opportunities and developing equity ownership opportunities as well as ensuring increased income generation of subsidiaries under it in providing good and consistent investment returns to MARA.