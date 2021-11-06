Unifor sets aside RM5mln House of Worship fund

MIRI (Nov 6): Unit for Other Religion (Unifor) has set aside a RM5 million House of Worship fund to help churches, temples and chapels affected financially by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected many financially. Churches, temples and chapels which depend on voluntary contributions from their faithful are no different. I would like to state here that Unifor will come to their aid,” said Minister-in-charge of Unifor, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in his text-of-speech at the ground-breaking ceremony for Holy Spirit Church at Tudan yesterday.

In the text-of-speech read by Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin,

Uggah went on to say that the government has not forgotten Mission schools with approved funds of RM15 million for the repair, rebuilding or upgrading of 123 mission schools in the state.

To-date, 30 schools from Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching have been allocated RM 3.84 million while seven schools from Archdiocese of Miri have been allocated RM 840,000 and RM2.76 million has been allocated to 23 schools in Sibu.

RM6 million has been approved for 50 schools under the Anglican Diocese of Kuching while eight schools under Sarawak Iban Annual Conference (SIAC) have been allocated RM960,000.

“The Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC) too has been given an allocation of RM600,000,” he pointed out.

The new Holy Spirit Church once completed will serve about 800 Catholic families from the Orang Ulu, Iban and Melanau communities staying around Permyjaya, Senadin, Vista Perdana, Kuala Baram and Tudan .

“When it is ready, let it be a beacon of your continuing faith, of good will and unity and in creating a God-fearing new generation,” said Uggah.

Meanwhile, Bishop of Miri, Rt Rev Bishop Richard Ng said the new church is timely as the previous chapel in a residential house was closed due to Covid restrictions.

“This new church is possible thanks to the effort of YB Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin who obtained a grant of RM 2 million from Unifor for its construction,” he said.

Ng informed that phase one which cost about RM2.5 million will see the construction of the main church building to accommodate 800 persons and a funeral parlour.

“As service to the community, the funeral parlour will be open to all as most houses in the area are small with limited parking and difficult to find

“The Fire (Bomba) and the Land and Survey Departments have approved the drawings and we are waiting for Miri City Council (MCC) to give their approval to commence works early next year,” he said.

Ng disclosed that phase two construction of a classroom block for Sunday School and a multi-purpose hall will start once funding is available.

During the event, land titles were also handed over to the Bishop of Miri and Association of Churches, Miri for the extension of SMK St Joseph, Miri; the Catholic cemetery in Lambir; the new St Joseph’s Cathedral at Miri bypass and Ecumenical Centre for the Association of Churches at Miri bypass.

“We are grateful to the late CM Tan Sri Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, our current CM Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari, Land and Survey Department and the many people who have assisted in our application for these land titles,” added Ng.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Sebastian Ting; Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf; Miri Mayor Adam Yii; Unifor director Richard Lon and chairman of Association of Churches Sarawak Pastor Andrew Ganya.