13 houses along Jalan Paya Udak in Betong affected by flash flood

KUCHING (Nov 7): About 13 houses along Jalan Paya Udak, Betong were affected by flash flood today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they have only received reports of flash flood coming from Betong at around noon.

According to Bomba, the flood waters at Jalan Paya Udak, Betong is measured to between 0.3 and 0.6 metres between 8.50am and 9.15am.

It was also revealed that no flood evacuation centre has been opened as the level of the flood water is still manageable for the villagers.

A Bomba patrol team who were dispatched to determine the severity of the flash flood in the area also observed that the water level at Sungai Layar is receding.