Abd Karim: No two sets of SOP for GPS, Opposition in coming state polls

BAU (Nov 7): The standard operating procedure (SOP) to be used for the Sarawak state election is applicable for both Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as well as the Opposition, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture asserted that the Election Commission (EC) does not set two separate SOP and regulations for GPS and the Opposition.

“Although it (the SOP) has yet to be announced, if we look at what is currently happening at Melaka state election, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has set certain SOP which might be used in the coming Sarawak state polls.

“Among the restrictions are no house-to-house campaigning as well as no mass gatherings,” he said after flagging-off the Sarawak Adventure Challenge 5.0 at Siniawan here today.

Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya incumbent, said this in response to Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s statement yesterday that the Opposition would be at a disadvantage due to the campaigning restriction SOP.

Chong, who is Kota Sentosa incumbent during a press conference yesterday said that the GPS caretaker government would have an advantage of running a ‘campaign-less’ election – saying that the Opposition will be ‘entering the ring with both hands and legs tied’ due to the restrictions.

In his response, Abdul Karim said that Chong voiced his dissatisfaction on the restrictions as if the SOP is set only for the Opposition.

“I wish I can go for the campaigning rally, going to the mosque or moving with the public to speak, but we cannot do so. We (also) do not have such a room for campaigning.

“Currently we are also looking at how to contact our voters in our constituencies.

“So, Chong should be able to find a way to contact (his voters) or campaigning in his constituency. That is why I said – there are no two sets of SOP for two groups, one for them (the Opposition) and one for us (GPS). It is all the same,” he said.